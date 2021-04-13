Governor Abbott adds new appointees to A&M's University System Board of Regents

AUSTIN, TX — On April 13, Governor Greg Abbott appointed James R. “Randy” Brooks and reappointed William “Bill” Mahomes, Jr. and Robert L. “Bob” Albritton, to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents; their terms are set to expire on Feb 1, 2027.

James R. “Randy” Brooks of San Angelo is a Partner in BNB Ventures which owns and operates Jack’s Convenience Stores, Penta Petro, and FM Fuel & Resources. He is the former COO of Town & Country Food Stores. He is an executive board member of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and is a former chairman of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Division. He is a member of both the Goodfellow Air Force Base and the USAF Air Education and Training Command (AETC) Civic Leader Groups. He is a former board member of the City of San Angelo Development Corporation and has served in various leadership roles with the San Angelo YMCA, Cornerstone Christian School, and First Presbyterian Church.

He was also a member of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets and served in the US Army Reserve. Brooks received a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Texas A&M University.

William “Bill” Mahomes, Jr. of Dallas is a Partner with Bracewell LLP. He previously served as the Managing Partner of Mahomes Bolden PC., a Senior Vice President and General Counsel to Pro-Line Corporation, a Partner for an international law firm, and a former senior shareholder for a major Dallas-based law firm. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Dallas Bar Association, the JL Turner Legal Association, the National Bar Association, and the American Bar Association. He is a former board member of the Dallas Salvation Army, TAMU Former Student Association, and the Today Foundation, former chair of the DFW Airport Board Finance and Audit Committee, and former chair of the Texas Turnpike Authority Finance Committee. Mahomes received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School Of Law.

He was the first African American to matriculate and graduate from Texas A&M as a member of the renowned Aggie Corps of Cadets, and was honorably discharged as a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Robert L. “Bob” Albritton of Fort Worth is the Chairman and CEO of Mayfair Investments, LLC. He is chairman of the Committee on Finance, a member of the Committee on Academic and Student Affairs, and a liaison to the Development Foundations of A&M System Members. He is a former member of the Committee on Audit, Committee on Buildings and Physical Plant, and former liaison to the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets and System Military Training Programs.

Albritton received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University and served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.

According to Governor Abbott's press release, these appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.