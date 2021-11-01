Good Bull BBQ in College Station announces closure

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Good Bull BBQ in College Station has announced they will be closing shop due to issues with their walk-in cooler.

The restaurant began experiencing this problem in late Oct., according to their Facebook Page.

"At this time we don’t have plans to start a go fund me," said Good Bull BBQ in a statement to KRHD. "At some point, we may look into a different location, but for all purposes, at this time we are closed."

The restaurant had been open since late 2017.

Good Bull BBQ has since released the following statement:

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. Good Bully BBQ is officially done. Our walk-in cooler issue is worse than anticipated, and we will be unable to reopen.



Thank you to everyone that has supported us over the years. We've been blessed by our regulars, many of y'all turned into our friends. We are thankful for our time in Aggieland.



Hopefully our paths will cross in the future.



Gig em and God Bless. The Good Bull Team

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!