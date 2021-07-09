'Go with your gut!': local wedding planners explain new popular trends

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — Most brides have been planning a wedding day since they were little girls.

Over the last ten years or so, most people have gotten lost in the glitz and glam and now the pandemic has helped refocus on the meaning of marriage.

As a wedding planner and a soon-to-be bride, Paige Fuller has watched wedding trends evolve.

"In 2021, I feel like people are doing more of a simplistic design where it's just more about the people coming and enjoying the wedding day versus 'Here we have to have all these huge items and things," Fuller, owner of The Prairie Moon Events shared with KRHD 25 News.

Fuller says most clients still worry about the size of the guest list at this point of the pandemic.

"Mostly, it's about the numbers. Everything else plays out as it usually does," Fuller said.

A lot of the advice she's shared with her clients is the same advice she's using to plan her own wedding in October.

"No matter what happens, whether the design comes out like you want it to, or everything plays out exactly as you want it to, what really matters is, we're getting married at the end of the day and we get to start a life together and that's really what you should focus on," Fuller shared.

"Go with your gut! Do what you and your significant other absolutely really just want to do in your heart," Kaitlyn Trainham, owner of Kaitlyn Trainham Photo added.

Her friend and wedding photographer, Trainham got married in the middle of the pandemic last November.

"I got a huge dream wedding at my favorite place with all my favorite vendors," Trainham said.

Proving you can still pick the tune of your own wedding bells.

