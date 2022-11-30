GIVING TUESDAY: Bryan rescue asks for funds for rare five-legged pitbull pup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It’s Giving Tuesday, which means that nonprofits and charitable groups all across America are asking for a little holiday help from their fellow man.

Giving Tuesday is a day that benefits all types of people, including four-legged people – and in this case, five-legged people!

Long Way Home Adoptables [LWHA] works to take in those animals who are going to need extra love and extra medical care – animals like Staryu the baby pitbull, who was born with a leg deformity.

“She moves quite quickly, she can climb, she can go up and down stairs - that leg does not hinder her at all," said Karen Vessell, foster with LWHA.

Staryu, named after the five-legged Pokémon starfish character, was picked up from an animal shelter in Hillsboro, and brought to College Station where Vessell her foster mom is looking after her.

Vessell is no stranger to fostering animals from medically challenging cases.

“I had a dog from Long Way Home, her name was Juniper," Vessell said. "She had congestive heart failure and I had her for a year, and then she went over the rainbow bridge. And then I just had Marmalade, who is now being adopted, and she had a previous back rear leg.”

These animals have veterinary bills that go beyond the normal amount necessary for a typical rescue, which is why LWHA joins thousands of other groups in asking for donations on Giving Tuesday.

Vessell said that while the world might throw aside a dog like Staryu, Staryu has so much to live for.

“They deserve a chance to have a happy life, too," Vessell said. "Just because they might be sick or have a disability does not mean they cannot have a beautiful home, too.”

To donate towards Long Way Home Adoptables, text HOLIDAY to 91999, or visit the Long Way Home Adoptables website.

