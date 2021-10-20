Giving Day hits $700,000 mark, with donations still incoming

BRYAN, TX — Hundreds of thousands of dollars have already been raised for Brazos Valley Gives, and those donation numbers are still climbing throughout the night Tuesday. Giving Day 2021 lasts online until 11 p.m., with options to benefit 154 charities in six of the Brazos Valley's seven counties.

Going on its third year, Tuesday's massive campaign already exceeded the Giving Day 2019 fundraising total within the first half of the day. Feeling the pain of the pandemic and how the state of the world has affected local organizations, the people of Aggieland have stepped up above and beyond in this time of financial stress.

"It is, I think, even a greater need than last year," stated Molly Watson, Brazos Valley Gives co-chair. "It’s just kind of compounded. From what we hear from nonprofits, we’re hearing story after story today. And I think that the need is greater than ever.”

A number of organizations came out to help the cause that’s helping them. Chuck Fleeger, president of the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley, teamed up with other volunteers to accept in-person donations at a station outside of the Bryan-College Station Eagle news office. By early afternoon, the Amber Alert Network had almost reached half its fundraising goal of $15,000.

“Our goal is $15,000, [in order] to support some of our programming, and the expenses of running a very small nonprofit," said Fleeger. "And that’s why events like this are so critical to small nonprofits like ourselves.”

Brazos valley Gives was started three years ago through the Community Foundation, in an effort to support nonprofits both big and small across all seven counties, making donating streamlined and centralized.

Donors can select just one, or pick multiple charities to give to. Donations can be as small as $10, while some locals have elected to give thousands. The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley received a $10,000 donation in-person Tuesday afternoon, courtesy of Dr. Tommy Davis.

“We are embarking on a new facility, the Newman-Adam Boys & Girls Club," commented Rhonda Watson, club CEO. "And [Davis'] gift will ensure that we are able to fill our spaces with innovative programming.”

With Brazos Valley Gives, charities serving countless causes across six of the seven counties can all be found on one collective page. Donors may also avoid any transactional fees by making an in-person donation. In Bryan, volunteers will be taking money outside of the eagle news office on Briarcrest Drive till 7 p.m., while volunteers had accepted donations in-person at a Brenham location throughout much of the workday as well.

Donation options remain open online till 11 p.m. at brazosvalleygives.org.