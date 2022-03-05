Giving back to the Brazos Valley

THE BRAZOS VALLEY — Since its launch in September 2020, KRHD News has been committed to telling the stories of the Brazos Valley and making a difference along the way.

That's why KRHD News is presenting checks worth nearly $10,000 to nonprofit organizations that work tirelessly to help those in need.

The following four organizations received funds:



"Supporting our communities is another pillar at our station," said Andres Chaparro, Vice President and General Manager for KRHD News and KXXV.

The checks are part of a community giving initiative of the Scripps Howard foundation, the philanthropic organization of KRHD News' parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company.

KRHD News employees nominate the local nonprofits selected in the initiative.

"On behalf of all our employees, we presented these donations to four nonprofit organizations in recognition for their commitment to supporting our communities and their needs," Chaparro said.

