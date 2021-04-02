Getting married during the pandemic: where things stand

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The wedding bells may not ring the same since the pandemic struck, but wedding planners are helping their clients find a new tune.

Grace Evans' wedding day is less than two weeks away. And she always knew she wanted a big one.

"Adam and I, we just, we have so many people that have influenced our lives and so many people that have gotten us to the people we are today and the point that we are in our relationship today," Evans said.

The couple's guest list quickly soared to nearly 300 people.

"We just found them essential so we were prioritizing them at every point of how we could safely have them there because we want all of our loved ones there, we couldn't imagine them not being there," Evans said.

Evans has safety precautions in place including a socially distanced seating chart for the wedding ceremony.

"Something you have to consider is what is 50 percent of your venue. Because whatever is 50 percent of your venue, you can't really invite anyone more than that," Erin Joyner, owner, Wonderfully Wed said.

Evans' wedding planner, Erin Joyner said she saw smaller guest lists during the pandemic but expects numbers to go back up as restrictions continue to ease.

"If you are ready to celebrate, with your friends and family, I think you absolutely should plan that. And really the only thing you're giving up is if you dreamed of having a really big wedding, it might not be quite as big, but the good news is you'll spend a little less money," Joyner said.

Or you can plan something similar to Evans did, allowing you to get your big wedding cake and eat it too.

Joyner said she's still feeling the effects of the pandemic with fewer weddings than last year, but is already seeing brides plan for early 2022.

