Georgia’s Joni Taylor coming to Aggieland as women’s head basketball coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University has selected Joni Taylor as its next women’s basketball head coach.

"I am extremely excited and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Texas A&M women's basketball program," said Taylor in a statement online.

"You are talking about a program that is rich with tradition and an institution that leads not only in the SEC, but in the country."

Taylor's resume includes a head women's basketball coach position at the University of Georgia.

"As the process evolved, and the more we got to know Coach Taylor, it became crystal clear that she is the right coach to lead our program into this new era of Aggie basketball," said Athletic Director Ross Bjork.

Taylor was named SEC Coach of the Year back in 2021.