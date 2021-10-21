Georgia murder suspect, 21, arrested in College Station

A Georgia suspect wanted for murder was arrested in College Station early Wednesday morning.

College Station police said they arrested Gilberto Eugene Teran, Sr. around 4 a.m. after a caller reported a man sleeping in his vehicle outside an apartment complex. Police responded and apprehended the 21-year-old from Forest Park, Georgia.

The Forest Park Police Department said Teran is the suspect in the shooting death of 30-year-old Adan Bautista-Lopez.

Teran was taken into custody and booked into Brazos County Jail; he now waits to be extradited to Georgia.

Teran is being charged for felon in possession of a firearm and failure to I.D. fugitive, along with multiple warrants out of Georgia.