Georgia murder suspect, 21, arrested in College Station

A Georgia suspect wanted for murder was arrested in College Station early Wednesday morning.
College Station police said they arrested Gilberto Eugene Teran, Sr. around 4 a.m. after a caller reported a man sleeping in his vehicle outside an apartment complex. Police responded and apprehended the 21-year-old from Forest Park, Georgia.
The Forest Park Police Department said Teran is the suspect in the shooting death of 30-year-old Adan Bautista-Lopez.
Teran was taken into custody and booked into Brazos County Jail; he now waits to be extradited to Georgia.
Teran is being charged for felon in possession of a firearm and failure to I.D. fugitive, along with multiple warrants out of Georgia.
Murder suspect arrested ~4 a.m. this morning — Thanks to the caller of a welfare concern for a man sleeping in a car at an apt. complex near Welsh and Southwest! The 21-year-old resident of Forest Park, Georgia was arrested on multiple Georgia warrants and two additional charges. pic.twitter.com/NmqE4M4R5D— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 20, 2021