George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum prepares to reopen next week

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — While most of Texas has been back open since the pandemic, there was one beloved place that remains closed. That place was the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum but not for much longer.

Brittany Romero and her family traveled all the way from San Angelo Texas, hoping to make a stop at the library dedicated to the 41st President.

"Totally bummed. I really was so excited to come see it today. And I didn't know there was even a museum and everything in there so, I am really bummed," Romero said.

The director of the library and museum says staff have seen a lot of people travel out of town hoping to absorb its history during the last year.

"That has been disappointing but as of the first, hopefully, that won't happen anymore," Warren Finch, Director, George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum said.

The George Bush Library will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M., debuting two new exhibits. One brings awareness to plastic thrown in the oceans and the other celebrates the Texas Sea Grant College Program 50th year at Texas A&M.

"And then we also have a lot of President Bush's environmental laws that we've just put on the exhibit, but staffs been very, very busy. We've been teleworking just like everybody else," Finch said.

Capacity is limited to less than 50 people in the museum at a time to keep covid precautions.

Tickets will go on sale sometime Friday. Check back at the library's website for more details about how to get your ticket online.

The George HW Bush Presidential Library and Museum wants people to get their tickets online to keep people from waiting in line.

