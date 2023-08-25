George H.W. Bush Library and Museum to open exhibit on history of Texas A&M Football Monday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Aggie football dates back over a hundred years and for just about any football fan they’re in for a piece of history. The George H.W. Bush Library and Museum are days away from opening their newest exhibit ‘A Spirit Ne’er be Told…A century of Aggie Football.’

The exhibit will be open to the public on Monday and there's something here for every Aggie football fanatic.

“Starting in the 1890s when the football program when the football program was developed, it sort of goes through each of the eras coaches, some of the notable players, a lot of the Aggie traditions that were driven by football and of course the '12th man,' reveille and the corp of cadets – there is something just for everybody," said Amy Raines, Marketing and Communications Director at the George H.W. Bush Library and Museum.

Most items to be featured in the exhibit are from collections of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation and private collections of the museum.

‘A Spirit Ne’er be Told…A Century of Aggie Football’ opens Monday, August 28 and will be on display until April 28, 2024.