George Bush Presidential Library & Museum to host Astros Championship Trophy Tour

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum is excited to host the 2022 Astros World Series Championship trophy from noon to 4 p.m. on May 5. Viewing will be free for all visitors.

The Astros Championship Trophy Tour, presented by Woodforest National Bank, is making its only stop in the Brazos Valley! Come relive the magic of the Astros 2022 World Series victory. Fans are invited to take photos with the Championship Trophy, either individually or in small groups. Visitors can use their own camera and we will also have a photographer on site. Parking is free and plentiful in Lot 41.

For more information, please email reservations.bush@nara.gov, visit Bush41.org/events, contact Tracy Paine at 979-691-4014, or tracy.paine@nara.gov for more information.

A link to the event Facebook page can be found here.

