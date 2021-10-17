George Bush Presidential Library and Museum to reopen on Oct. 18

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is set to reopen on Oct. 18 after previously closing due to COVID-19.

Capacity will be limited, social distancing encouraged and all visitors over the age of 2 must wear a mask while in the building.

Being partially or fully vaccinated will not exempt guests from abiding by the COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The museum will also continue extra cleaning of the facility each day.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance at Bush41.org.

The museum will be open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m.

The last visitors will be admitted at 4 p.m.

Group size will be limited to 6 people.

At the time of this publication, school groups, group tours, and public programs will not be allowed.

Monitoring of local COVID-19 rates will continue to determine operating status and capacity limits.

“We are so excited to welcome our visitors back to the Bush Library and Museum,” said library director Warren Finch. “We have new temporary exhibits, Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Science and Stewardship, Oceans of Plastic, and George Bush: An Environmental President, and we can’t wait to see everyone return to the museum.”

