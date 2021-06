COLLEGE STATION, TX — According to their official website, the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be reopening on Thursday, July 1.

At the time of this publication, new ticket sales and operating hours have not been confirmed.

The public is being advised to continue to monitor their website or mail info.bush@nara.gov for updates and additional info.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”