GALLERY: Local health care workers hold moment of silence to honor COVID-19 victims

Staff members bow their heads in silence as they reflect on 18-months of treating COVID-19 patients in Texas. Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas

A look outside the hospital where staff members stood in reflection of those that have passed from COVID-19. Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas

Medical workers take a moment to reflect on 18 months of fighting a pandemic. Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas

Standing in silence, each staff member took the time to reflect on what this moment of silence meant for them. Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas

A daunting road ahead, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Lone Star State. Some counties are reporting case numbers similar to the beginning of the pandemic, despite there being no vaccine available back in March 2019. Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas

Hospital beds and ICU's are seeing increased demand as largely unvaccinated people are now requiring hospitalization. Health experts are citing easing COVID-19 restrictions and a decline in vaccination rates since it became available. Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas

While the future remains unknown, health experts like Dr. Sullivan with Brazos County are recommending the Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines to fight COVID-19. Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas

A large concern for the healthcare system has been the possibility of it being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases. Today, this concern has become reality as hospitals across the country deal with shorter staff and higher caseloads. Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas

Healthcare workers have served as front-line responders since the beginning of the pandemic. Today, many are reporting burnout from overwhelming caseloads and even discrimination. Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas

As the senior U.S. population remains heavily vaccinated, health officials in Brazos are reporting an increase of unvaccinated young adults needing hospitalization after getting COVID-19. Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, many healthcare workers are reporting burnout as they deal with another saga of the pandemic. Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas

