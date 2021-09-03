Watch
HometownBrazos County

GALLERY: Local health care workers hold moment of silence to honor COVID-19 victims

This moment of silence lands on the 18-month anniversary COVID-19 was first reported in Texas

Today, staff members from Ascension Providence and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Hillcrest held a moment of silence.

They have since released the following statement:

These moments honor those affected by COVID-19, including the growing number of Texans who have lost their lives to the virus. For many, that includes family and friends. Even in the toughest times, healthcare workers have shown incredible courage and resiliency. Today was a time to honor their continued work, and thank each other for their support, compassion and strength. Our healthcare systems are grateful to those who are taking action to prevent further illness, including getting the COVID-19 vaccine and masking, and we stand united in hopes that this pandemic will end soon.
Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have a news, feature, sports or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

IMG_5429.jpg
Staff members bow their heads in silence as they reflect on 18-months of treating COVID-19 patients in Texas.Photo by: Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
IMG_5432.jpg
A look outside the hospital where staff members stood in reflection of those that have passed from COVID-19.Photo by: Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
IMG_5437.jpg
Medical workers take a moment to reflect on 18 months of fighting a pandemic.Photo by: Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
IMG_5441.jpg
Standing in silence, each staff member took the time to reflect on what this moment of silence meant for them.Photo by: Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
IMG_5442.jpg
A daunting road ahead, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Lone Star State. Some counties are reporting case numbers similar to the beginning of the pandemic, despite there being no vaccine available back in March 2019.Photo by: Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
IMG_3895 (2).jpg
Hospital beds and ICU's are seeing increased demand as largely unvaccinated people are now requiring hospitalization. Health experts are citing easing COVID-19 restrictions and a decline in vaccination rates since it became available.Photo by: Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
IMG_3896 (2).jpg
While the future remains unknown, health experts like Dr. Sullivan with Brazos County are recommending the Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines to fight COVID-19.Photo by: Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
IMG_3897 (2).jpg
A large concern for the healthcare system has been the possibility of it being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases. Today, this concern has become reality as hospitals across the country deal with shorter staff and higher caseloads.Photo by: Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
IMG_4690.jpg
Healthcare workers have served as front-line responders since the beginning of the pandemic. Today, many are reporting burnout from overwhelming caseloads and even discrimination.Photo by: Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
IMG_4694.jpg
As the senior U.S. population remains heavily vaccinated, health officials in Brazos are reporting an increase of unvaccinated young adults needing hospitalization after getting COVID-19.Photo by: Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
IMG_4697.jpg
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, many healthcare workers are reporting burnout as they deal with another saga of the pandemic.Photo by: Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas

GALLERY: Local health care workers hold moment of silence to honor COVID-19 victims

close-gallery
  • IMG_5429.jpg
  • IMG_5432.jpg
  • IMG_5437.jpg
  • IMG_5441.jpg
  • IMG_5442.jpg
  • IMG_3895 (2).jpg
  • IMG_3896 (2).jpg
  • IMG_3897 (2).jpg
  • IMG_4690.jpg
  • IMG_4694.jpg
  • IMG_4697.jpg

Share

Staff members bow their heads in silence as they reflect on 18-months of treating COVID-19 patients in Texas.Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
A look outside the hospital where staff members stood in reflection of those that have passed from COVID-19.Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
Medical workers take a moment to reflect on 18 months of fighting a pandemic.Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
Standing in silence, each staff member took the time to reflect on what this moment of silence meant for them.Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
A daunting road ahead, COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Lone Star State. Some counties are reporting case numbers similar to the beginning of the pandemic, despite there being no vaccine available back in March 2019.Kathy Hadlock - senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
Hospital beds and ICU's are seeing increased demand as largely unvaccinated people are now requiring hospitalization. Health experts are citing easing COVID-19 restrictions and a decline in vaccination rates since it became available.Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
While the future remains unknown, health experts like Dr. Sullivan with Brazos County are recommending the Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines to fight COVID-19.Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
A large concern for the healthcare system has been the possibility of it being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases. Today, this concern has become reality as hospitals across the country deal with shorter staff and higher caseloads.Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
Healthcare workers have served as front-line responders since the beginning of the pandemic. Today, many are reporting burnout from overwhelming caseloads and even discrimination.Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
As the senior U.S. population remains heavily vaccinated, health officials in Brazos are reporting an increase of unvaccinated young adults needing hospitalization after getting COVID-19.Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, many healthcare workers are reporting burnout as they deal with another saga of the pandemic.Kathy Hadlock, senior public relations specialist, Ascension Texas
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next