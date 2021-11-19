GALLERY: College Station finishing up newest water tower

Share Facebook

Located off Earl Rudder Freeway South, the new water tower will hold 3 million gallons of water and serve both businesses and homes in the area. (Brittany DeFran KRHD)

Painted "bagel", the color is meant to replicate the exact color of Texas A&M's iconic water tower. (Brittany DeFran KRHD)

The sign will read "Welcome to College Station. The Heart of Aggieland®," and the logo of Visit College Station. (Brittany DeFran KRHD)

The tower's design is intended to help promote the city's tourism brand. (Brittany DeFran KRHD)

