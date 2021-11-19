Watch
HometownBrazos County

GALLERY: College Station finishing up newest water tower

The City of College Station is putting the final touches on its newest water tower.

IMG_2059.JPG
Located off Earl Rudder Freeway South, the new water tower will hold 3 million gallons of water and serve both businesses and homes in the area.Photo by: (Brittany DeFran KRHD)
IMG_2062.JPG
Painted "bagel", the color is meant to replicate the exact color of Texas A&M's iconic water tower.Photo by: (Brittany DeFran KRHD)
IMG_2058.JPG
The sign will read "Welcome to College Station. The Heart of Aggieland®," and the logo of Visit College Station.Photo by: (Brittany DeFran KRHD)
IMG_2060.JPG
The tower's design is intended to help promote the city's tourism brand.Photo by: (Brittany DeFran KRHD)

GALLERY: College Station finishing up newest water tower

close-gallery
  • IMG_2059.JPG
  • IMG_2062.JPG
  • IMG_2058.JPG
  • IMG_2060.JPG

Share

Located off Earl Rudder Freeway South, the new water tower will hold 3 million gallons of water and serve both businesses and homes in the area.(Brittany DeFran KRHD)
Painted "bagel", the color is meant to replicate the exact color of Texas A&M's iconic water tower.(Brittany DeFran KRHD)
The sign will read "Welcome to College Station. The Heart of Aggieland®," and the logo of Visit College Station.(Brittany DeFran KRHD)
The tower's design is intended to help promote the city's tourism brand.(Brittany DeFran KRHD)
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next