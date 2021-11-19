GALLERY: College Station finishing up newest water tower
The City of College Station is putting the final touches on its newest water tower.
Located off Earl Rudder Freeway South, the new water tower will hold 3 million gallons of water and serve both businesses and homes in the area.(Brittany DeFran KRHD)
Painted "bagel", the color is meant to replicate the exact color of Texas A&M's iconic water tower.(Brittany DeFran KRHD)
The sign will read "Welcome to College Station. The Heart of Aggieland®," and the logo of Visit College Station.(Brittany DeFran KRHD)
The tower's design is intended to help promote the city's tourism brand.(Brittany DeFran KRHD)