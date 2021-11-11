Gallery: A&M student, Bharti Shahani, 22, dies 6 days after Astroworld tragedy

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Astroworld victim Bharti Shahani died Nov. 11, 2021, bringing the death toll to nine Shahani family

Astroworld victim Bharti Shahani died Nov. 11, 2021, bringing the death toll to nine Shahani family

Astroworld victim Bharti Shahani died Nov. 11, 2021, bringing the death toll to nine Shahani family

Astroworld victim Bharti Shahani died Nov. 11, 2021, bringing the death toll to nine Shahani family

Astroworld victim Bharti Shahani died Nov. 11, 2021, bringing the death toll to nine Shahani family

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP

At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing. Associated Press

Mourners have created a makeshift memorial for the concert attendees who died during a Travis Scott performance Friday at the Astroworld Festival in Houston. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Two people who knew an unidentified victim of a fatal incident at the Houston Astroworld concert embrace at a memorial on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Robert Bumsted/AP

Officers from the Houston Police Department are seen at day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Security walks around the NRG lots where Astroworld was held the night before in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Travis Scott was performing Friday night. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP) (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Prev 1 / Ad Next