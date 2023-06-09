Future of livestock owners facing change: Some antibiotics will now require vet prescription

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The future of farmers, ranchers, livestock owners and producers may look a bit different starting this weekend.

Starting June 11, over the counter antibiotics for livestock will now require a prescription with veterinary oversight—mainly affecting injectables and tubes deemed asmedically important.

Dr. Ronald Gill with Texas A&M Animal Science says it’s going to be a transition between livestock owners and veterinarians but will benefit both parties over time.

“The FDA in an abundance of caution is concerned about antibiotic resistance and improper antibiotic use in livestock production resulting in antibiotic resistance in bacteria that might transfer into the human population,” said Gill, associate department head and program leader for extension, Texas A&M University Department of Animal Science.

Dr. Gill says if you’re already working with a veterinarian, see if they will start prescribing and instilling preventative medicine into practice.

If you have not established a relationship with a local vet, visit your county extension agent to see who is available in your area.

“This is kind of a move that might help instill some of that preventative medicine component to it as well,” said Dr. Gill. “It’s going to be a change for veterinarians and it’s going to be a change for producers. It’s going to take a little while for it to all work out.”

You can read more about this new change going into effect through the Texas A&M AgriLife here.