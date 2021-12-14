FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies adding new facility in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies will be adding a new commercial manufacturing facility in Bryan-College Station, said Gov. Greg Abbott.

This move will double the company’s advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity in the U.S.

The $300 million new addition will add about 138,000 square feet to their current location and create about 150 new jobs upon its completion in 2024.

"FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies' expansion is wonderful news for the hardworking people of College Station-Bryan, and it will bring more opportunities for Texans to develop life-saving technology and treatment," said Gov. Abbott.

"The biotechnology industry is growing at a tremendous rate in Texas, and I thank FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for their continued investment in the Brazos Valley that will keep the Lone Star State competitive in this field."

As a world-leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), the new facility will focus on the development and manufacturing of recombinant biopharmaceuticals and viral gene therapies.

A $1.5 million grant from the Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) has since been extended to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.

"We are grateful to Governor Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas for its commitment to supporting the growth of the Texas biocorridor, and creating highly-skilled jobs in the state." said Gerry Farrell, chief operating officer for FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas.

Alongside Gov. Abbott, other Texas officials such as Sen. Charles Schwertner, College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson have all expressed their enthusiasm about the upcoming project.

"The Bryan-College Station community welcomes and appreciates FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ upcoming investments and additional job creation at its Brazos Valley biocorridor campus,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

"These new employees will forge great biopharmaceutical innovations in a community dedicated to creating an outstanding atmosphere for them and their families, both professionally and personally. On behalf of the City of Bryan, my thanks to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies for its continued commitment to our region."