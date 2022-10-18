Friday Nights Haunted House opens for 12th year in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — This October couldn’t get spookier without a haunted house and there’s one right in our backyard, Friday Nights Haunted House.

This is the 12th year for Friday Nights Haunted House and each year, there’s a new twist that keeps the Bryan-College Station community coming back.

“I’m an October baby so I love Halloween anyway, but it’s just so much fun,” said Cindy Roberts, co-founder. “I used to do this at home with my kids and their friends. I just think the tradition is fun to keep going and I love giving back to the community.”

All proceeds from the haunted house will go towards charities in the community, Stagecenter Community Theatre and Trinity Oaks Star Kids.

Roberts said she works with student volunteers from Texas A&M, APO, who keep the thrill alive each night.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and you can find more details here: (2) Fright Nights Haunted House BCS | Facebook.