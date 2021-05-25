Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Free walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in College Station, May 25-26

Hosted at Texas A&M University System offices' parking lot
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KRHD 25 News
Texas A&M COVID-19 Vaccine
Posted at 12:35 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 13:35:16-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Texas A&M University System offices will be hosting a free walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in their parking lot on May 25 and 26.

Located at 301 Tarrow Street, interested patients can arrive from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. and choose between the one-shot Johnson & Johnson and the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.

People who chose the Pfizer vaccine will be asked to return for their second dose on June 28 or 29; the location will remain the same at 301 Tarrow Street.

No appointment or insurance will be required to receive a vaccine, only a valid ID.

As of May 12, the CDC has approved children 12 years and older to be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine with a parent or legal guardian present.

Location: Texas A&M University System offices

dedicatedhosting.pro

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.