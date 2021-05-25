Free walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in College Station, May 25-26

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The Texas A&M University System offices will be hosting a free walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in their parking lot on May 25 and 26.

Located at 301 Tarrow Street, interested patients can arrive from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. and choose between the one-shot Johnson & Johnson and the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.

People who chose the Pfizer vaccine will be asked to return for their second dose on June 28 or 29; the location will remain the same at 301 Tarrow Street.

No appointment or insurance will be required to receive a vaccine, only a valid ID.

As of May 12, the CDC has approved children 12 years and older to be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine with a parent or legal guardian present.

