Free vocational training encourages job opportunities

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporations, latest numbers show Bryan-College Station's unemployment rate has decreased to 5%.

Now three local non-profit organizations are teaming up to provide community members struggling to find work a chance to turn things around.

Free vocational training for plumbing is being offered to both men and women located in the Bryan College Station area.

This 12-week course is giving people the opportunity to earn qualifications that will put your resume on top.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics the plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters field is projected to grow by 5% over the next 10 years.