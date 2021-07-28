Free giveaway at Fun For All Playground, July 28

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Attention Brazos families!

Today, the official opening of the Fun For All Playground's second phase will be celebrated with a special giveaway for kids!

With free events including food and refreshment, there will also be a bicycle safety program lead by local police officers.

The first 100 kids to show up will receive a free bike helmet as well.

The event is marked to begin at 3 P.M. and the official ribbon-cutting and recognition of sponsors will start at 4 P.M.

Fun For All Playground Address: 1000 Krenek Tap Rd, College Station, TX 77840

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”