Free family activities in College Station this Spring Break

COLLEGE STATION, TX — With spring break basically here, what fun, safe, and FREE events are out there for Brazos Valley families? Luckily! The College Station Parks & Recreation Department has got them covered. With 54 developed parks covering more than 1,864 acres, there is plenty for families to explore and discover.

1. Splash Pads

Open daily from 8 A.M.-9 P.M., the City of College Station has two different splash pads!

The first is located at the Fun for All Playground, equipped with its very own weeping water shower over at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. The second is the W.A. Tarrow Plash Pad, located next to the Lincoln Recreation Center, fitted with tipping buckets and spray area.

Now, parents, there are no lifeguards on duty, so you must supervise your children. But who's to say you can't slip on your swimsuit, slather on some sunscreen and join in on all the fun!

2. Lick Creek Park

This 523-acre staple of College Station is a premier nature preserve, displaying various native plants and animals, including the endangered Navasota Ladies Tresses. With five miles of marked trails, it's the ideal opportunity for families to hike, cycle, bird watch, horse ride, and nature study.

Oh! And don't worry parents, restrooms are available! Open over at the Lick Creek Nature Center, the building is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Fun tip: Looking for more fun? Try keeping your kiddos entertained with the Lick Creek Park Trail Bingo!

3. Fishing

So you're a fishing family, eh? Well, if you like fishing, why not try the ponds with your children over at Cy Miller and Beachy Central; the likes of which, are stocked with, wait for it... rainbow trout!

For more information on harvest regulations and license requirements, check out their website, right here!

Oh, and if you've got some big kids older than 17 onboard, don't forget your Freshwater Fishing Stamp also.

4. Skate Park

The G. Hysmith Skate Park is a place for skaters of all levels... including dads! Yes, this fully lighted facility also features a covered spectator area for the reluctant family members that need their 17th iPhone break of the day. Just don't forget those knee-pads and helmets before heading into their pro-style flow bowl or their hundreds of feet of varying terrain in the linear street course.

5. Picnics

Yes, the quickest way to your kid's hearts this spring break might very well be a sandwich. With the right paired fruit juice of course! Indeed, over at Beachy Central Park, families have plenty of green space to enjoy their outdoor meal. Did we mention this park also offers climate-controlled restrooms located in the pavilion and athletic shed?

Of course, once you're all done, maybe tell dad to put down the chips and offer a pickup game on the basketball courts or a quick dash on the athletic fields if he's feeling especially full.

Yes, there's about 10,080 minutes of spring break vacation... and then school comes along just to end it. So take advantage of all the things to discover here in College Station, via their Parks & Recreations offerings.

