Free Easter 'Egg-stravaganza' drive-thru event in College Station on April 1

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Typically at Easter egg hunts, kids are free to elbow and grind their way to the top! Sometimes... adults too!

However, due to COVID-19, the City of College had to figure out what 'egg'-tra precautions would be needed for this year's festivities.

Now offering a free drive-thru event, their Easter Egg-stravaganza will run from 4-7 P.M. on Thursday, April 1 over at the Meyer Senior and Community Center.

To enter the drive-thru, visitors are instructed to enter from Colgate Drive and exit right onto Dartmouth Street.

"From the comfort and safety of a vehicle, your youngsters can wave to the Easter Bunny and grab a free bag filled with eggs, allergy-free candy, and fun-filled activity sheets." wrote Isaiah Smith, Assistant Recreation Supervisor, Lincoln Recreation Center. "Let the kids tear into the eggs right away or save them for an egg hunt at home. For that rare child unswayed by candy, the activities are a perfect distraction."

Children must be present to receive a bag, and supplies are limited.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”