Free drive-thru health fair at Texas A&M, April 19

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On April 19, the REACH Project will be hosting a drive-thru health fair at the Fan Field Parking Lot from 3:30-5:30 P.M.

Participants can expect to receive many free promotional items and resources to improve and maintain their health.

"We will be working with Nursing/Pharmacy volunteers to promote health for our essential workers on the TAMU campus." shared Jessica Seo of the REACH Project chapter in Bryan-College Station.

Location: 2935 Research Pkwy, College Station TX 77845

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!