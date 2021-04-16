Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Free drive-thru health fair at Texas A&M, April 19

Hosted by the REACH Project
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
REACH Project (Facebook)
Reach Project.PNG
Posted at 10:57 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 11:57:55-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On April 19, the REACH Project will be hosting a drive-thru health fair at the Fan Field Parking Lot from 3:30-5:30 P.M.

Participants can expect to receive many free promotional items and resources to improve and maintain their health.

"We will be working with Nursing/Pharmacy volunteers to promote health for our essential workers on the TAMU campus." shared Jessica Seo of the REACH Project chapter in Bryan-College Station.

Location: 2935 Research Pkwy, College Station TX 77845

Dedicated Server Expert

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.