Free car seat inspection at Brazos Center, June 17

BRYAN, TX — Are your children buckled up correctly?

Well, several organizations including TX DPS, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, Statefarm, and others are teaming up, to help you out.

On June 17, from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M., the event will allow legal guardians to double-check that their children are properly restrained in their car seats and boosters.

Organizers say, doing this could save them from potential injury and possibly death.

Free to the public, legal guardians are just asked to know their child's weight and height.

Location: Brazos Center - Parking Lot (3232 Briarcrest Dr. Bryan, TX 77802)



