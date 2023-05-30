Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal prison camp in Bryan for 11-year sentence

BRYAN, Texas — Former Theranos CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, arrived at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A jury convicted Holmes last year on four counts of fraud for creating a fake blood testing company that prosecutors say she used to rake in billions from investors.

She's ordered to pay back nearly half a billion dollars in restitution.

Holmes is expected to serve the next 11 plus years in Bryan.

The Federal Prison Camp is a minimum security prison, that mostly sees white collar crimes and low-level drug crimes.