Former Texas A&M physician arrested on two charges of sexual assault

A Brazos Valley doctor and former physician for Texas A&M athletics was arrested on two charges of sexual assault this week.

Kory Lee Gill, 44, of College Station, is charged with two counts of sexual assault and was released on bonds totaling $60,000 following his arrest on Wednesday, according to online jail records.

Gill worked as a Primary Care and Sports Medicine Fellowship Program Director at the Texas A&M Health Science Center.

According to a probable cause statement, police began a sexual assault investigation earlier this year and were notified about the second instance of assault not long after.

A Title IX investigator had notified police about a possible second survivor, according to the statement.

Both survivors were hesitant to report the abuse because Gill was "well-known' and a "well-loved member of the community," according to statements.