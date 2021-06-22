Watch
Former Texas A&M Football Coach, R. C. Slocum, diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Texas A&M Office of the President (Facebook)
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 13:43:01-04

COLLEGE STATION, TX — According to the official Twitter, Texas A&M's Football program is confirming that former A&M Football coach and interim athletic director, R. C. Slocum, has been diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes, according to the American Cancer Society. Lymphocytes are part of the body’s immune system.

Slocum is expected to undergo required chemotherapy and will receive said treatment locally here in College Station, at M.C. Anderson.

"Praying for you, coach!" Texas A&M Football expressed via Twitter.

