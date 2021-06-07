Former Special Education teacher to become new principal of Wellborn MS

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Well, some leadership changes are underway over at Wellborn Middle School.

On June 7, it was confirmed that College Station ISD Superintendent, Mike Martindale, will recommend the hiring of Jeremy Stewart as the new principal of Wellborn Middle School to the Board of Trustees.

This will take place at their upcoming meeting on Tuesday, June 15.

Stewart is currently the assistant principal at Wellborn Middle School, a position he's held since 2018. Following the upcoming meeting, Stewart will begin his new role as principal immediately.

He is replacing Julia Mishler, who left the district.

“Jeremy has proven himself as a respected leader at Wellborn Middle School,” Martindale said in a news release. “He has been at the school since it opened and understands the culture. He is primed to lead Wellborn Middle School to new heights while continuing the practices that led to the school’s early success.”

Stewart earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies: Special Education from Midwestern State University in 2010 and a Masters of Education Administration from Sam Houston State University in 2014.

Prior to getting into campus administration, he was a special education teacher in both College Station ISD and Bryan ISD.

