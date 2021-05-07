Former officer arrested for allegedly using 'ghost hunts' to sexually assault victims

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is actively looking for potential victims of a man charged with two counts of sexual assault.

David Lynn Turner, 46, was arrested this Tuesday, May 4, as a result of a joint investigation alongside the San Jacinto Sheriff's Office.

According to the Multi-County Crime Stoppers, Turner reportedly targeted women on social media and dating apps. Turner is alleged to have driven these women to remote locations in San Jacinto County, and surrounding counties, under the guise of 'ghost hunting' where he would then assaulted his victims.

Turner has since been confirmed to have worked over two years as a reserve Texas Peace Officer in Harris County between 2012 and 2015.

Law enforcement believes Turner's activities began as early as Dec 2018 in the greater Southeast Texas Region.

San Jacinto County and Montgomery County detectives are still investigating this matter and seeking contact with potential additional victims.

Anyone with information or interactions associated with Turner or similar incidents is encouraged to contact detectives at the following contacts:

San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office - (936)-653-4367

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - (936)-760-5800

To remain completely anonymous you can also call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

