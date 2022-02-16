Former member of Texas A&M Christian frat sentenced for sexual assault

A former member of the Brothers Under Christ Fraternity at Texas A&M University has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexual assault.

Jacob Pape was expelled after three women reported their sexual assault to authorities and to Texas A&M. The Brazos County District Attorney's office said Pape was on weekend leave from working a Christian camp when he sexually assaulted 'Doe #1.'

"In the spring of 2018, Breakaway Ministries did a sermon on sexual assault," said the DA. "At the end of the sermon, the minister encouraged victims of sexual violence to reach out and tell someone. After seeing the sermon, Jane Doe #1 reached out to a roommate of the Defendant’s to report her sexual assault."

The jury that convicted Pape of the offense heard that he assaulted two more women, giving them each a glass of wine after taking them to his home. He then sexually assaulted them after they were unconscious or extremely intoxicated, according to the district attorney's office.

Pape's roommates and fellow members of Brothers Under Christ became suspicious of his behavior and confronted him after they heard of a second woman's allegations, according to the Brazos County district attorney's office.

"The Defendant admitted to continuing to have sex with Jane Doe #2 while she was unconscious," said the Brazos County DA.

During the punishment phase, the jury heard from 'Doe #3.'

“The jury’s verdict is a monumental step forward in protecting women in this community from sexual violence," said the Brazos County DA.