Former CSPD Asst. Chief appointed to major leading role with TABC

BRYAN, TX — Brandy Norris, a recently retired College Station assistant police chief, was just sworn in yesterday as the new chief of law enforcement over the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission [TABC]. According to the TABC, this appointment marks the first time in Texas history that a woman has been designated such a high leadership role over a statewide police force.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is spend time just talking to people and trying to make sure that I am really familiar with the agency and the people," Norris told KRHD News.

Norris joined the TABC, overseeing its Criminal Intelligence Unit, just seven months ago. October of 2020 she had retired from the College Station Police Department following a 23-year career in law enforcement.

Shortly after her entry to the TABC, she was approached by her higher-ups about accepting the role of chief.

"It was very honoring to them to approach me and say 'this is what we would like you to do,'" Norris said. "I was honored, and I’m proud. You know, I don’t know what, but they saw something.”

Norris has had years of experience leading and guiding multiple entities in a department, according to her former colleagues.

“Having that experience with budget, having that experience with personnel, having that experience with that larger picture of utilization of resources to accomplish a goal; you combine that with her passion for investigation and passion to protect children, I think she’s uniquely qualified to be where she is right now," said Chuck Fleeger, former assistant police chief for College Station PD.

Norris said she will continue to work out of Bryan-College Station, as she has been determined to stay in the county where she grew up. She’ll be able to maintain a relationship with the department whom she credits with helping her get to the TABC.

“Coming up through College Station, I think, was one of the best things for me in preparing me for what I'm doing now, and I’m grateful for it," Norris commented.

Chief Brandy Norris has done it all, from patrol, to detective work, to administration. The key to success within an organization, she says:

"If you take care of your people, your people will take care of you.”

