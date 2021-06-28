Former College Station Councilmember, Swiki Anderson, passes away at age 81

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Swiki Anderson, a former councilman with the City of College Station, has passed away. He was 81.

He was born to Clara Virginia (Bell) and Harold Arvin Anderson on May 27, 1940.

Anderson served as a councilman with the City of College Station for one term, from 1997 to 1999.

He became an Aggie when he enrolled at Texas A&M University in 1959 and would later enter graduate school in 67' after working as an engineer for several companies, including Shell.

Anderson then became a professor at Texas A&M in the Dept. of Mechanical Engineering after completing his Ph.D. degree in 71'. He would go on to start his own consulting firm in Bryan, Texas Swiki Anderson and Associates, Inc, which ran for about 35 years.

Anderson is survived by his two sons, James Ryan Anderson and Robert Jeremy Anderson, and three grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 29 starting at 10:30 A.M. at the College Station City Ceremony.

