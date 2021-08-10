Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller passes away

Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller, 75, passed away on Saturday, August 7.

Miller began at Bryan Police Department in 1968 and worked there until 1977. He then joined the College Station Police Department and worked there for the next seven years; earning the rank of captain.

Miller was then elected as Sheriff of Brazos County and served the county for the next eight years until 1993. He then went on to work at the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office for over five years.

"The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Sheriff Miller's family," said BCSO in a release.

Visitation will be held at the Callaway-Jones funeral center from 6 to 8 pm, with a rosary recited at 7:30 pm, on Friday, August 13.

Miller's memorial service will begin at 1 pm, Saturday, August 14. Cremation services will be in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.