Former A&M professor arrested on two sexual assault charges

BRYAN, Texas — Police in Bryan-College Station arrested and charged a former Texas A&M sports medicine professor with two counts of sex assault.

Two of his victims said he did it while performing medical exams.

According to the affidavit, Dr. Gill was working out of the Central Texas Sports Medicine and orthopedics office when these alleged sexual assaults took place.

In a statement provided by A&M, the university confirms Dr. Kory gill worked as a professor for the Health Science Center for 13 years before they parted ways earlier this year. Gill began working for the university in 2009 but during the time of a title nine investigation is when A&M officials removed Dr. Gill from his position.

According to reports, the victims that have come forward are not A&M athletes but as a sports medicine professor, Dr. Gill did work closely with many students.