Former A&M President, Sec. of Defense to chair NCAA's Consitution Committee

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Former Texas A&M President and U.S. Secretary of Defense, Dr. Robert M. Gates, will officially chair the Constitution Committee on behalf of the NCAA Board of Governors.

On Aug 10, the national organization confirmed Dr. Gates will chair over a 23 member committee consisting of all three divisions.

"Each of the appointees offers important insight on the transformation that's needed for the future," NCAA President Mark Emmert said. "The time is now for substantive change. And future change must focus on serving student-athletes."

Leadership bodies from all three NCAA divisions provided nominations for the review committee.

From those nominees, the board appointed the following:

Brad Bankston — Commissioner, Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

Sandy Barbour — Vice president for intercollegiate athletics, Penn State.

Dean Bresciani — President, North Dakota State.

Greg Christopher — Vice president for administration, director of athletics, Xavier.

Mary Sue Coleman — Former president, Association of American Universities, independent board member.

Troy Dannen — Director of athletics, Tulane.

John DeGioia — President, Georgetown.

Robert Gates (chair) — Former U.S. secretary of defense, former president, Texas A&M, independent board member.

Robin Harris — Executive director, The Ivy League.

Chris Howard — President, Robert Morris.

Gayle Hutchinson — President, Chico State.

Jim Johnson — Director of athletics, Pittsburg State.

Megan Koch — Track and field, Colorado College.

Linda Livingstone — President, Baylor.

Shane Lyons — Director of athletics, associate vice president, West Virginia.

Madeleine McKenna — Volleyball, California University of Pennsylvania.

Fayneese Miller — President, Hamline.

Jere Morehead — President, Georgia.

Gloria Nevarez — Commissioner, West Coast Conference.

Jim Phillips — Commissioner, Atlantic Coast Conference.

Julie Ruppert — Commissioner, Northeast-10 Conference.

Darryl Sims — Director of athletics, Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Kendall Spencer — Track and field, New Mexico.

The Board of Governors is also currently planning to convene a special constitutional convention in November, with action expected to be taken at the NCAA Convention in January.

This special constitutional convention is intended to propose dramatic changes to the NCAA constitution to reimagine aspects of college sports so the Association can more effectively meet the needs of current and future college athletes.

