Forecasted rain postpones 'I Love America Celebration', donation event continues

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Due to inclement weather, the College Station Noon Lions Club has officially postponed their 'I Love America Celebration'.

At the time of this publication, the local organization is still in the process of securing a future date.

"Due to current moisture in the ground surrounding the amphitheater saturated from recent rain, as well as inclement weather in the forecast ahead, we were advised it is unsafe to use the stage area for live entertainment, music, the movie & laser light show." wrote Dan Castillo, President of College Station Noon Lions Club.

Castillo also cited wet grounds and their inability to hold tents and other equipment, as another reason why the organization felt it unsafe to continue as planned.

Despite these changes, however, the planned donation drive is still happening.

From 8 A.M. to 12 P.M., people encouraged to stop the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center and donated much-needed items. The likes of which, include diapers, toiletries, and personal hygiene products.

These donations will be benefiting local Salvation Army locations.

All donors will receive a free 'I Love America' yard sign, while supplies last.

"We thank each of you for your understanding of this decision and support for this event and hope you will consider joining us when the new date is secured and intimated to you." Castillo added.

