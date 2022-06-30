BRYAN, Texas — Bryan, Texas is known for its tailgates, military culture and tonight… there’s gonna be a drag show.

A night made possible by local organizations like the Pride Community Center.

“That’s why Pride Community Center is operating in the Brazos Valley," Josh Tutt, Texas Senate District 18 candidate said.

"Because even in rural spaces, even in the heart of Texas, we’re here, and we’re here to find each other, so you’re not alone out there.”

Meanwhile, conservatives opposed have found a new voice in Rep. Bryan Slaton.

The east Dallas GOP member promised voters that should he win this November, he will make it a crime for children to attend a drag show in Texas.

“Why not? It's literally so much fun," Jesse B. Darling, a local drag performer and Draggieland winner said.

"There's nothing that's inherently bad about drag,

"It's more about performance art and just having a good time and expressing yourself,

"I don't think there's anything wrong with showing your children that they can be whoever they want to be.”

KRHD reached out to Slaton’s office and received no response.

However, in a previously released statement, Slaton said he believes these shows offer, “inappropriate sexual content for children."

A statement local drag performer Fauna Fables said is a means to "scapegoat the real issues."

“So why aren't we going in and focusing on the main issues?"

"You're worried about me, a non-binary intersex person in a wig like performing Dua Lipa to your child, but you're not worried about the fact that our schools are being shot up?

"So you're not worrying about the fact that gas prices are rising, even though they're claiming record profits?

"You're not worried about inflation?"

When asked, Fauna said their drag is not about attention, but rather about the next generation of queer youth.

“It's okay to be who you are," Fables said.

"Continue to fight the good fight because, at the end of the day, you're beautiful, you're strong,"

"You're a proud queer person, and we love you, you are more loved than you will ever know.”

While the future remains unknown, attendee Oscar Guardiola said during these uncertain times, it's best to remain present in the moment.

“I'm glad that there are still people like coming out and not afraid to be who they are in this community," Guardiola said.

"I think it's great!

"It's awesome to be just who you are,

"It's very freeing, so we should all just celebrate it and enjoy it.”

The 2022 Texas elections will take place on November 8.

The voter registration deadline is October 11.