FM 2818 to be closed June 11-14 to place large drainage structure

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Attention Bryan-College Station commuters, starting June 11, FM 2818 will be closed to allow the placement of a large drainage structure.

Starting at 7:30 P.M. today, FM 2818 from FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2347 (George Bush Drive) will be closed.

Detour signing will be in place to provide the public with alternative routes to get around the closure.

This closure was decided on instead of placing the draining structure in 3 smaller phases, which would require reduced lanes and slower traffic over the course of months.

The single placement not only reduces the overall time to completion of the project, but is projected to provide a cost savings of over $200,000 to the State.

This operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 project from north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road), for a total cost of $47.6 million.

The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.

Alongside this closure, drivers can also expect lane closures on Wellborn Rd. at Holleman Dr from 8:30 A.M. to 3 P.M. daily, until mid-June.

TxDOT has begun utility relocations and retaining wall work in preparation for the upgrading of the intersection of FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) and Holleman Drive which will occur next summer. The project will raise the intersection to better align with the railroad crossing and improve the roadway grade for vehicles navigating Holleman’s west side.

The overall project is expected to be finished by the summer of 2023.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”