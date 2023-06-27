Flyover ramp closure along Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Wellborn Road

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Your daily commute could look different as the southbound flyover ramp from Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Wellborn Road closed Sunday for work that's expected to last four months.

Traffic lanes on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Wellborn Road will be shifted but will remain open following a possible temporary pause in traffic to implement the changes.

TxDOT spokesperson Bob Colwell explains how the new super street design will be implemented.

"The minor cross streets is prohibited from going straight through or left at a divided highway intersection, we have two lanes open currently on FM 2818," said Colwell.

The construction is part of a larger project of over $47 million-dollar from Raymond Stotzer Parkway to Wellborn Road that aims to improve safety and increase vehicle capacity to reduce congestion along Harvey Mitchell Parkway.