Flu season sparking some questions about COVID vaccinations

As the fall season begins flu season is also in full swing. This is raising many questions while COVID cases are continuously increasing.

Not only should people be scheduling to get a COVID vaccine but also a flu shot. This may seem like a lot, but you’ll need both in order to protect yourself from each virus.

Students are getting into the thick of their fall semester, and according to Dr. Martha Dannenbaum stress could be one factor that weakens the immune system.

”I like wearing my masks because there’s a lot of people sneezing and coughing and they're not wearing masks, so I better protect myself,” said Shreya Tiruvidula, a freshman at Texas A&M.

Some students are now more conscious of utilizing COVID safety measures as flu season is among us.

”While both of them cause very similar symptoms and both of them can cause serious illness, hospitalization, and death. Protection for one of them does not protect you from the other one,” said Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, Texas A&M Student Health Services Director.

Health experts are encouraging both preventative medicines currently. Although no influenza cases have been reported on campus they have been reported in the region.

“Even though you get vaccinated it doesn’t necessarily prevent you from infection, but it very well protects you from serious illness hospitalization, and death,” Dr. Dannenbaum said.

According to CDC guidance, there is no wait time necessary between both vaccines.

Dr. Dannenbaum said, “You can get those COVID and flu vaccine co-administered same day."

And they have already administered a few flu shots.

“I think that’s really good cause some people still need a COVID vaccine and so they’ll get and the flu vaccine everyone needs,” Shreya shared.

Student Health Services at Texas A&M is offering flu shots and COVID vaccines at no cost to students.