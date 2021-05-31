Flag Remembrance held in College Station Saturday, around 900 flags placed for veterans ahead of Memorial Day

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Memorial Day is much more than just an extended weekend or even an extra paid holiday, it's a day of honoring and remembering those in uniform who have since passed on.

Even though Memorial Day isn't until Monday, it's never too early to acknowledge and honor our veterans who have passed on. To honor those for Memorial Day, nearly 900 flags were placed at the names of veterans at College Station Cemetery.

The remembrance event is an event that has been going on in our area since the '80s.

"Today is about remembering those that didn't come back or who came back, but have since passed on," Ken Graalum, a Bryan resident and Navy Veteran said.

Nearly 100 members of the community were seen bright and early Saturday morning placing flags at the headstones of those who have served, whether passed on while in the service or not.

Retired from the U.S. Navy nearly 35 years ago, Ken Graalum, has been volunteering on this day for as long as he can remember.

"It's a recognition. When we get done and you look around here at the number of flags out and you realize it took this many people to keep our country going," Graalum added.

Many local historical and service groups including Sojourners, Sons of the American Revolution, and Daughters of the American Revolution were among the many placing flags near markers Saturday.

"They have lists and they have areas. The cemetery is divided up into 16 different areas or sections and several people are assigned to each area and they put a flag by the veteran's markers." Ellen Horner, Coordinator of the event and with DAR said. "They kept our nation safe for the rest of us," she added.

Positioning a flag near the names of those who have served is a simple gesture to make sure this group of individuals isn't forgotten. Those volunteering say they hope when people see the visual, they reflect.

"I hope first they will be proud. Proud of our country and what the flag represents and then I hope they remember the sacrifices these people made," Wayne Dicky, Sheriff in Brazos County said.

Organizers say the flags will be picked up after Memorial Day is observed.

