Flag Memorial at Brazos County Health Department to be held honoring those who have died from COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas — The Texas A&M University Health Center for Population Health and Aging is honoring those who lost their lives to Covid-19 at the Brazos County Health District.

According to Brazos County Officials - Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 972 residents in the Brazos Valley since March 2020

Ninfa Peña-Purcell, Scientist with CPHA says this is still an ongoing battle.

“In the Brazos County itself there is recent statistics showing that small percentage of the 407 that died in this county were vaccinated – what we are trying to do is send a message to people that we are still in a pandemic.”

Saturday family and friends of those who have died from Covid-19 will be able to tie a blue ribbon with the individual’s name to a flag in remembrance.

The memorial will also have a free vaccination clinic.

All are welcome to attend the memorial from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. at the Health District parking lot

201 N. Texas Ave, Bryan TX