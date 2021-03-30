'First Friday' event happening in Downtown Bryan on April 2

BRYAN, TX — What happens the first Friday of every month... in Downtown Bryan... and is FREE to the general public?

If you guessed 'First Friday' then you'll be happy to know this April is no exception to the monthly tradition!

Hosted by Destination Bryan, locals are encouraged to visit a farmer's market, enjoy a street performer, and end the night with Aggieland Orchestra... plus more!

Indeed, at 'First Friday' there's something for the whole family to enjoy. Social distancing and COVID-19 mask protocols will be required in certain areas. Additionally, a sanitation station will be made available in front of the Queen Theatre.

Lasting well into the evening, attendees can enjoy specially discounted drinks, dishes, and art pieces from a variety of retailers in Downtown Bryan. Indeed, the nightlife festivities will feature live music at Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. and a drag show featuring Ondi, Cora Cadette, and many more!

For more information on 'First Friday', visit their official website or follow them on Facebook.

