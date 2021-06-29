Firework shortage isn't stopping one local club from supporting the community

BRYAN, TX — Americans are excited to celebrate this fourth of July with a little more freedom. But you may see less sparkle in the sky due to an industry shortage.

The Brotherhood Forever Motorcycle Lonestar Chapter has set up shop on HWY 21 next to Coulter Airfield. This season they have a limited supply of fireworks.

The Brotherhood Forever Motorcycle Lonestar Chapter has occupied this firework stand for the last five years.

“We are a family-oriented Christian-based motorcycle club, and our objective is to improve the image of bikers,” said John Roberts, President of the Brotherhood Forever Motorcycle Lonestar Chapter.

They come out with all the assortments to light the sky and raise money for a bigger purpose.

“In the two seasons that we run this stand we make enough money to support all the charities that we support,” added Roberts.

The club is supporting organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Little League Sports and more.

“I’ve only been open for one day," Roberts said. "But the volume was pretty impressive for a first day open. I would say shop early,”

According to John Roberts, the products they have received from American Fireworks are limited. Once one style is sold out they may not have the ability to restock. But the good news is people are excited to purchase these booming goods.

“Shortages come and go there were challenges. We were short last season because of some mishaps with some cargo ships coming across so we were short on inventory last year,” Roberts explained.

On the other hand, Chelsea Bode the sales director of Alamo Fireworks says last year was a bit of a struggle but is fortunately in a better position this year.

“Back to feeling independent and free and moving on from all of this,” said Chelsea Bode, the sales director for Alamo Fireworks.

With the fourth of July just around the corner and major shows returning to the community, Roberts suggests you pop on over before they sell out.