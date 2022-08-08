Firefighters still battling 300-acre wildfire in Washington County

As of 1 p.m. Monday, firefighters are still battling a 300-acre wildfire in the Washington County community of Burton, with approximately 20 percent of the blaze contained.

According to the Washington County Office of Emergency Management, zero injuries and zero fatalities have been reported, and multiple regional and state agencies are working together to combat the blaze.

