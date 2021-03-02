FERA Diagnostics and Biologicals leaves Empire State for Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — FERA Diagnostics and Biologicals is saying goodbye to the Empire State and hello to Aggieland.

"We're very very pleased to welcome FERA to the Brazos Valley," said Matt Prochaska, President and CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. "And needless to say, it's a New York-based company that's making the big move to Texas. So we're excited about that."

The animal diagnostic and bio-tech company confirms they are relocating to a brand new 5,000 square-foot facility in College Station effective April 15, 2021.

Representatives for the company said their decision to relocate to the Brazos Valley was partly based on the tremendous logistical advantages and the cattle industry infrastructure in the area.

Prochaska said the cross-country move is a big win for the local economy.

"Thankfully, we are just very competitive as a community. Not only do we have a great research institution like Texas A&M University, but also, if you look at our talent base and the workforce here, we're extremely competitive. Also, our cost of living, as well as just being a very business-friendly community and a business-friendly state."

The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation said FERA is the latest in a series of companies eager to make this move to Brazos County. This comes as last month's economic indicators report shows positive growth coming back to the Brazos Valley.