FEMA to send emergency alert texts to every mobile phone Wednesday

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Be on the lookout Wednesday for a text message from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as they test their emergency alert system.

15ABC spoke to a few Brazos Valley community members about their thoughts.

"I guess it will be a little annoying, but if it's for an emergency precautionary reason, then they've got to do what they've got to do," Madison Grimes said.

"It's good, because everyone's always on their phones, so it's a good way to notify everyone," Stephanie Gonzalez said.

"You can't get out information like this — sometimes people aren't paying attention to news, but if it's on their phones, they'll pay attention to it," Kelly Gerland said.

"I might have thought it was an emergency or something, which wouldn't have been ideal, but now I can prepare myself," Tessa Yancey said.

Texts will be going out to all mobile devices nationwide from 1:20 to 1:50 p.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The purpose is to assess the effectiveness of FEMA’s emergency alert system and wireless emergency alerts.

Cell phone users can expect the message to say “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”